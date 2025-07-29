International Beer Day is August 1 and to celebrate Miller Lite is giving away free beer at bars in Florida.

International Beer Day is a celebration held every year on the first Friday of August. It's a day that brings together beer lovers from all over the world to raise a glass to the brewers, bartenders and the joy of a good brew. Miller Lite is not only going to be celebrating the holiday, but also a big anniversary- 50 years! And there's nothing like a free beer and that's what Miller Lite will be giving away. 50,000 of them!

Miller Lite Is Giving Away Free Beer At Bars In Florida

Who doesn't love free beer? Whether you're sitting at the beach or by the pool, in the garage with friends or at happy hour, there's nothing like a cold beer. Especially on a Friday after the work week is done, that first sip just tastes so good. And this Friday at bars around the country, Miller Lite will be giving away 50,000 free beers. So what do you need to do to score? Celebrations will be held at various bars between 4:50-7:00pm. To find a bar near you, click here There will also be a livestream on Miller Lite's website that night. Also on the site, you can enter to win Miller Lite merch and cash.