PetSmart’s New Superman Line is Totally Krypto Approved

So, I was just doing a normal pet supply run—nothing crazy. You know, the usual: dog treats, food, maybe a squeaky toy or two. But the second I walked into PetSmart, I knew something was different. BAM—right in front of me was an entire Superman display… for dogs. And let’s be real, we all know who stole the show in that movie. Not Superman (sorry, dude), but Krypto the Superdog.

PetSmart totally got the memo because the Krypto merch is off the charts. There’s a Superman plush toy for your dog to wrestle with, or even a crinkly comic book-style toy (which I thought was hilarious). Though I didn’t buy that one—didn’t want to give my dogs any ideas. I’ve got a pretty serious comic book collection, and I’m not trying to come home to it shredded across the living room.

And get this—right next to the Superman stuffy was a plush Krypto toy. Honestly, kinda weird if you think about it... a dog chewing on another dog? But then again, Krypto is Kryptonian. He could probably handle it. Still, I passed on that one and went for something even cooler: a full Superman costume for dogs—yes, with a cape and everything.

Obviously, I had to get one for my dog, Bruno. He's already got the attitude of a superhero. Full of energy, always dramatic, and totally convinced he’s the protector of the house. So now, in his red cape and S-shield, he is the protector of the house. Super Bruno reporting for duty!

And if Superman’s not really your thing, don’t worry—they even had Batman gear. Because apparently, superhero movies are back in full force this summer with hits like Superman and Fantastic Four. So if you’re out and about, swing by PetSmart. You might just find something heroic for your furry best friend.