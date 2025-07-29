This Day in Top 40 History: July 29

July 29 continues to stand out in Top 40 and Adult Contemporary music history for delivering major pop milestones. From Lil Nas X making Billboard history with "Old Town Road" to Beyoncé's Renaissance release, this date is jam-packed with chart achievements—literally! Madonna, NSYNC, and Matchbox Twenty all had their own hit achievements on July 29th. Add in a few landmark birthdays and influential performances, and this day proves to be a pretty epic date on the pop calendar.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Throughout the years, July 29 has seen the release of some of the most recognizable tracks in Top 40 and AC history, as well as chart achievements that helped define the careers of major artists.

1985: Madonna's "Into the Groove" hit No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. Though not originally released as a single in the U.S., its popularity led to heavy radio play and boosted her Like a Virgin album sales.

"Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X became the longest-running No. 1 in U.S. chart history, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 weeks and breaking records held by "Despacito" and "One Sweet Day." 2022: Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, Renaissance, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album earned nine GRAMMY nominations, won four awards, and helped Beyoncé become the most awarded person in GRAMMY history.

Cultural Milestones

Pop culture and AC history often intersect, and July 29 has played host to key birthdays and tour moments that influenced fans and future artists alike.

1953: Geddy Lee of Rush was born. While Rush is rooted in progressive rock, their influence and Lee's recognition as a vocalist and musician have impacted artists across genres, including pop and AC.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 29 has also been a day for performances and recordings that defined an era, with appearances that showcased the strength of AC and Top 40 artists.

1973: Helen Reddy recorded "Leave Me Alone (Ruby Red Dress)," which would become another hit in her string of feminist-forward anthems dominating both AC and pop charts.

