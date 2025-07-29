Where to Score the Sauciest National Chicken Wing Day Deals Around Southwest Florida
There’s something about chicken wings that people just can’t resist and if you want to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, here's where to score the sauciest deals around Southwest Florida.
When it comes to chicken wings, there's not a single person I know that doesn't love them. They're perfect for just about any occasion. Whether you're watching a game, have company over, trivia night or a casual lunch. Maybe it's the crispy skin, the juicy meat, or the endless flavor possibilities, from classic Buffalo sauce to sweet honey BBQ to blazing hot ghost pepper. Whether you're team drums or flats or more of a fan of the boneless variety like me, wings are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. And today is National Chicken Wing Day. If you're looking to celebrate, here's where to score some deals today on your favorites.
Everything these days is so expensive, so when I find deals, I want to share. No gatekeeping here. And for something like chicken wings that we all love, here's where to score today for National Chicken Wing Day.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Spend $10, get 6 free boneless or traditional wings (online code: FREEWINGS)
- Applebee's: Buy 1 order of boneless or classic bone-in wings and get another free for to-go orders (online code: WINGDAY25)
- Dave & Buster's: 20 wings for $20
- Hooters: Buy 10 wings, get 10 free. Dine-in only.
- Wingstop: Purchase an order of classic or boneless wings, tenders or a chicken sandwich, get 5 free wings (online code: FREEWINGS)
- 7-Eleven: Members of the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards can get a BOGO deal on 8-piece boneless wings or 5-piece bone-in wings.
- Zaxby's: BOGO on boneless wings for Zax Rewards members
Enjoy those wings and don't forget to grab some extra napkins!
