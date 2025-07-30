Cool Off for a Cause: DQ Miracle Treat Day To Support Golisano Children’s Hospital

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Cool Off for a Cause: DQ Miracle Treat Day Supports Golisano Children's Hospital
It's hot outside and the most delicious way to cool off is with a treat and tomorrow is DQ Miracle Treat Day to support Golisano Children's Hospital.

We know that Southwest Florida has been incredibly hot the last few weeks. And while there's plenty of ways to cool down, the tastiest way is with a Blizzard treat from DQ. And even better is that that delicious Blizzard treat you purchase tomorrow will help a great cause.

Tomorrow, July 31 is Miracle Treat Day at DQ. What that means is that $1 or more from every Blizzard treat purchased will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital. All of the money raised in Fort Myers will stay right here in our community. We're lucky to have the only children's hospital between Tampa and Miami. And because they treat every child regardless of their family's ability to pay, donations are extra important. And who doesn't love DQ? This is a fun and easy to help a great cause.

Over the past 41 years, DQ locations, with your support, have raised over $185 million for local children’s hospitals through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. All donations help fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, plus financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. 

Treat yourself tomorrow at DQ for Miracle Treat Day- any size, any flavor counts!

Find more information and a participating location near you here

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
