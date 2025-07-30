Florida Launches $280M Hurricane Home Protection Program

Starting Aug. 4, Florida will put $280 million into making homes more resilient against storms. The My Safe Florida Home program matches what owners spend on protection.

Put in $1, and the state adds $2 — up to $10,000 total. If your house has an insured value $700,000 or less, you can participate in the program.

"We're just getting into the prime time of hurricane season, so definitely don't wait," said Doug Nellans, an insurance agent with The Insurancenter, according to Gulf Coast News.

The program covers hurricane-resistant windows, doors, and roof enhancements.

Gregg Martin runs Eagle Roofing and Restoration and has noticed an increase in interest in the funding. "A lot of people don't have $15,000 or $20,000 lying around right now. This helps make those upgrades possible."