Fort Myers Plans To Tear Down City of Palms Park After Failed Attempts To Save It

1 Mar 1998: A general view from the outside of the City of Palms Park during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Florida. The Red Sox defeated the Twins 11-2. Mandatory Credit: David Seelig /Allsport

The Fort Myers City Council has set plans in motion to demolish City of Palms Park. The aging baseball venue, worth $2.15 million, sits unused despite years of attempts to find new purposes for the site.

Most council members backed City Manager Marty Lawing's demolition proposal. Initial estimates put the cost at $1 million.

"But I think in terms of the usefulness of that facility, the cost to maintain an empty area that is not being facilitated I think does not serve the purpose and I am in full support of demo," said Councilwoman Darla Bonk according to Fox 4 News.

Built in 1993, the 8,200-seat stadium was once home to the Boston Red Sox for spring training. Florida Southwestern State College teams also played there.

Some officials pushed back. "I'm just not ready to demo yet," stated Councilwoman Terolyn Watson, who wanted partial preservation.

Councilman Fred Burson suggested keeping select sections intact. "Stadium offices and locker room preserved — I think that corner says a lot," he said.

Staff must now calculate exact demolition costs and identify which structures might merit saving. The vote marks a turning point for the property's future.