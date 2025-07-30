ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Katy Perry Spotted on a Dinner Date with Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Pop queen Katy Perry was spotted sharing a cozy dinner with none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The woman who once “kissed a girl” and liked it and…

Yvette Delacruz
Katy Perry performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome wearing a black shirt
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pop queen Katy Perry was spotted sharing a cozy dinner with none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The woman who once “kissed a girl” and liked it and flew to space had dinner with the man who once ran a whole country.  

Katy Perry Sparks Romance Rumors with Justin Trudeau  

The two were seen dining at Le Violon, Montréal, per People. During their meal, the pair reportedly met with Chef Danny Smiles, and after eating, headed to the kitchen to thank the staff. They reportedly enjoyed cocktails and several dishes, including one with lobster.  

Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been in a relationship since early 2016 and shared a daughter, Daisy, called off their engagement and ended their relationship last month, six years after Bloom proposed. In a statement, the ex-couple shared that they had been “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”  

Trudeau, who was married for 18 years to Sophie Grégoire, announced in August 2023 that they were separating. In an Instagram post, Trudeau wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”  

He added, “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”  

What’s Next for Her?  

Perry is currently in the middle of her The Lifetimes Tour. The tour started at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX on April 23 and is scheduled to end at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 7. The tour is in support of her seventh studio album, 143.  

She has been in Canada since July 22 for a series of shows in cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City until August 1. She will be back again for a two-day show in Toronto from August 5 to 6. Maybe they’ll have another dinner date by then? 

Justin TrudeauKaty PerryOrlando Bloom
Yvette DelacruzWriter
Related Stories
Katy Perry attends the Katy Perry record release party for "One of the Boys" at Capitol Records wearing a pink peplum dress
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: July 31Briana Kelley
Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
MusicBillboard Hot 100 Domination: When Artists Chart Multiple Hits From One AlbumKarandeep (KD) Arora
Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music“Hello” Adele Awards: Tracing the Path From Comeback Single To Most Awarded Song of the DecadeAmanda Bloom
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect