Katy Perry Spotted on a Dinner Date with Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Pop queen Katy Perry was spotted sharing a cozy dinner with none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The woman who once “kissed a girl” and liked it and flew to space had dinner with the man who once ran a whole country.

Katy Perry Sparks Romance Rumors with Justin Trudeau

The two were seen dining at Le Violon, Montréal, per People. During their meal, the pair reportedly met with Chef Danny Smiles, and after eating, headed to the kitchen to thank the staff. They reportedly enjoyed cocktails and several dishes, including one with lobster.

Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been in a relationship since early 2016 and shared a daughter, Daisy, called off their engagement and ended their relationship last month, six years after Bloom proposed. In a statement, the ex-couple shared that they had been “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

Trudeau, who was married for 18 years to Sophie Grégoire, announced in August 2023 that they were separating. In an Instagram post, Trudeau wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

He added, “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

What’s Next for Her?

Perry is currently in the middle of her The Lifetimes Tour. The tour started at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX on April 23 and is scheduled to end at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 7. The tour is in support of her seventh studio album, 143.