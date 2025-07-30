Scam Alert: Florida Man Steals $20K in Fake Antivirus Scheme

Whether we like it or not, our parents are getting older—and unfortunately, that also means they’re more likely to fall for a scam. I’m always on my mom’s case about answering every single phone call she gets. Like seriously, who still does that? If my phone rings, there’s about a 95% chance it’s someone trying to sell me a fake loan or extend my car warranty (even though I don’t even have that car anymore).

But these scammers are the worst kind of scum. I recently heard about a Florida guy, Charles Horlesen, 31, from Kissimmee. According to FOX5, he straight-up tricked an elderly woman in Maryland into giving him $20,000. He told her something was wrong with her Norton antivirus and convinced her to withdraw all that money. Two days later, he was arrested in Montgomery County, but come on... this could’ve been anyone’s mom or grandma.

This is why I’m always stressing to my mom: Don’t answer unknown numbers. Don’t click weird links. And for the love of all things holy, don’t send money to anyone unless it’s me and I’m starving. But it’s tough. Our parents didn’t grow up with this stuff, so sometimes even FaceTiming turns into a full-on production. First, I see just their forehead. Then they ask if I can see them, and they accidentally turn the camera off. Then they mute themselves. It’s honestly kind of adorable—but also terrifying, because those are the people scammers are targeting.

Beware of the Scam: