Scam Alert: Florida Man Steals $20K in Fake Antivirus Scheme

Scammers are out here stealing $20K with fake antivirus texts while my mom still thinks the camera works better with the phone two inches from her nose.

Budman
A Florida man scammed an elderly woman out of $20,000 in a fake tech support scam, highlighting how vulnerable our aging parents are.
Montgomery County Police

Whether we like it or not, our parents are getting older—and unfortunately, that also means they’re more likely to fall for a scam. I’m always on my mom’s case about answering every single phone call she gets. Like seriously, who still does that? If my phone rings, there’s about a 95% chance it’s someone trying to sell me a fake loan or extend my car warranty (even though I don’t even have that car anymore).

But these scammers are the worst kind of scum. I recently heard about a Florida guy, Charles Horlesen, 31, from Kissimmee. According to FOX5, he straight-up tricked an elderly woman in Maryland into giving him $20,000. He told her something was wrong with her Norton antivirus and convinced her to withdraw all that money. Two days later, he was arrested in Montgomery County, but come on... this could’ve been anyone’s mom or grandma.

This is why I’m always stressing to my mom: Don’t answer unknown numbers. Don’t click weird links. And for the love of all things holy, don’t send money to anyone unless it’s me and I’m starving. But it’s tough. Our parents didn’t grow up with this stuff, so sometimes even FaceTiming turns into a full-on production. First, I see just their forehead. Then they ask if I can see them, and they accidentally turn the camera off. Then they mute themselves. It’s honestly kind of adorable—but also terrifying, because those are the people scammers are targeting.

Beware of the Scam:

And as crazy as tech is getting with AI, deepfakes, and who-knows-what next, I can only imagine what my daughter will be dealing with in the future. She’ll probably try to hologram-call me when I’m older, and I won’t be able to get it to work either. Hopefully, she’ll have my back the same way I try to look out for my parents. I look out for my dad, too… but he's currently too busy yelling into his headset while playing Call of Duty with his buddies to answer any scam calls. Honestly, maybe that’s the best anti-scam strategy: stay on multiplayer.

