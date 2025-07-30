If you're a parent in Southwest Florida, chances are you've visited Golisano Children's Hospital, whether for a birth or an unexpected trip. This weekend, Sunshine Ace Hardware is stepping up to support them with their "Miracle Bucket Sale," raising money for the hospital that helps so many local families.

Golisano Children's Hospital is the only children's hospital between Tampa and Miami. We're so lucky, in Southwest Florida, to have access to them for our kiddos. And for a hospital that provides care to families regardless of their ability to pay, donations are very important. And this weekend, you can help.

Sunshine Ace Hardware Hosting Miracle Bucket Sale To Raise Money For Golisano Children's Hospital

From August 1-3, 12 Sunshine Ace Hardware stores in Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier and Charlotte Counties) will be hosting the "Miracle Bucket Sale". If you donate $5 or more, you'll get a specially marked five-gallon Ace Hardware bucket and you'll get a 20% discount on nearly anything you can fit inside. All the money will go to Golisano Children's Hospital which is a member of Children’s Miracle Network. They are a nonprofit organization that helps fund critical life-saving treatments, health care services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment and child life services.

Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace Hardware said in a press release: “One of our core values is ‘Care for Your Neighbor,’ and there are very few causes more worthy than supporting sick or injured children right here in our community. Children’s Miracle Network helps patients get health care they might otherwise struggle to access, and that’s only possible because we have so many generous people in Southwest Florida.”

Since December 2019, Sunshine Ace Hardware, along with Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware have raised $482,182 for Children's Miracle Network.

The participating "Miracle Bucket Sale" Sunshine Ace Hardware stores in Southwest Florida include:

Collier County:

Downtown Naples – 141 Tamiami Trail North; Naples, FL 34102

East Naples – 4433 Tamiami Trail East; Naples, FL 34112

Marco Island – 1720 San Marco Road; Marco Island, FL 34145

Golden Gate – 11673 Collier Blvd.; Naples, FL 34116

Founders Square – 8850 Founders Square Drive; Naples, FL 34120

Ave Maria – 5630 Ave Maria Blvd., Unit 110-112; Ave Maria, FL 34142

Winchester Center – 13855 Winchester Trail, Unit 200; Naples, FL 34120

Lee County:

Bonita Springs – 9100 Bonita Beach Road; Bonita Springs, FL 34135

San Carlos – 18911 Tamiami Trail South; Fort Myers, FL 33908

Charlotte County: