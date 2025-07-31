Celsius Labeled Cans Actually Vodka: Florida Shoppers Could Be in for a Buzz

Imagine you're at work, running on empty, and you grab a Celsius from the fridge—your go-to zero sugar, zero guilt energy boost. You’re just trying to make it through the day without falling asleep at your desk or sending your blood sugar into orbit. You crack it open, expecting that familiar fizz of Blue Razz and a clean jolt of caffeine.

Now imagine that can isn’t what you think it is.

Turns out, some people might be popping open a can of vodka seltzer instead of an energy drink—thanks to a wild labeling mistake. No joke. High Noon, the popular hard seltzer brand, accidentally sent out cans of vodka that were mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink. Same shape, same vibe, but very different contents. One gives you energy. The other might get you fired.

According to the CBS NEWS, the mislabeled cans were shipped between July 21 and 23 to stores in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. High Noon is now recalling those “beach variety packs” that somehow ended up containing Celsius-branded cans filled with actual alcohol.

The can in question? It looks just like the real deal—blue raspberry flavor, silver top, sleek Celsius label. But instead of that sugar-free, diabetic-friendly energy boost, it’s a full-blown vodka cocktail inside.

This isn’t just a weird mix-up—it could be dangerous. Imagine someone grabbing one before class, before picking up the kids, or while heading out for a drive. People trust the label. Nobody expects a hard seltzer in their Celsius energy drink sleeve. And not everyone’s going to notice the difference in flavor before it’s too late.

Of course, there’s always that one group of people who’ll treat this like a treasure hunt. The “I hope I get the spiked one” crowd. Like some twisted version of Willy Wonka, but instead of a golden ticket, it’s surprise vodka in your breakroom fridge.

Let’s be honest: it’s funny in theory—but not when you’re the one dealing with the consequences.

So here’s your heads-up. If you’re cracking open a Celsius anytime soon—especially a Blue Razz with a silver top—take a good look. Check the packaging. Give it a sniff. Maybe even don’t sip it in the car.