Lee County School Zones Will Hit Speeders With $100 Camera Fines Starting August 2025

Speed cameras in seventeen Lee County school areas will snap photos of speeding drivers starting Aug. 11. Anyone going 10 mph over the limit will get hit with a $100 ticket.

The cameras will record drivers for half an hour before school starts until half an hour after the final bell. Signs warn drivers as they enter each zone. During the whole school day, these machines keep track of who speeds past.

The money from each $100 ticket will be allocated to safety and educational initiatives, with $60 for city safety work, $20 to state funds, $12 toward keeping kids safe on buses, $5 for crossing guards, and $3 to train police.

"The timing for the camera for the school zone outside Oasis North was programmed incorrectly, causing that issue. No one was forced to pay a citation that was issued incorrectly," said the Cape Coral Police Department, according to the News-Press.

The tickets won't hurt your driving record or make your car insurance go up.