Lee County Schools Change Start Times to Fix Bus Delays, Parents Hit With New Child Care Costs

After thousands of students missed first period due to late buses last year, Lee County School District made changes to the bus schedule. The Safe Start Initiative sets new times — elementary schools now start at 8:40 a.m. Middle and high school start times remain similar.

Last year, 18,000 kids were dropped off late after school. By cutting down different start times, buses should now run on time. The fix aims to end the daily chaos of delayed pickups and drop-offs that frustrated families all year.

"My oldest is starting high school, my middle daughter's in middle school, and my youngest is in elementary, so I'm gonna be all over the place," said Carole Dean per WINK News.

Many families scramble to adjust their budgets and schedules. Dean now pays $125 each week for child care due to the time changes.

Cary Colon shared her struggles with the reliability of the transportation system: "I used to have her on the bus, and the Lee County Transportation is not very good. There's been moments where my older kids that do go to, like middle school and high school, they don't get picked up."