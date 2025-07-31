ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Miami Chef Launches Japanese-Italian Fusion Spot in Historic Fort Myers Building

James Beard-nominated chef Brad Kilgore brings his mix of Japanese and Italian cooking to a restored 1920s space in Fort Myers.  The makeover cost $257,500 total — $180,000 went into…

Rebecca Allen
slicing red fish on a plate
Getty Royalty Free

James Beard-nominated chef Brad Kilgore brings his mix of Japanese and Italian cooking to a restored 1920s space in Fort Myers. 

The makeover cost $257,500 total — $180,000 went into reconstructing the interior, $70,000 bought new kitchen equipment, and $7,500 restored the original 1020s mosaic tile floor. 

"To me, the imperfection is the perfection," said owner Brad Cozza, according to Gulfshore Business. "It shows our commitment to bring back the past."

Kilgore made his mark in Miami's food world at spots like Alter and Brava by Brad Kilgore. "My career, I worked in Italy when I was young, two times," said Kilgore. "My family is from Italy. And then I started learning Japanese ingredients and techniques."

The food mixes sushi with pasta in unexpected ways. Try the $26 Okinawan chicken parmesan or pick the $28 Wagyu beef meatball swimming in miso marinara. Sushi rolls start at $20. Italian main dishes run $24 to $32. Small bites cost between $10 and $20.

Drink master Jared Boller, known for his work at The Guitar Hotel, crafts the cocktails. "On the drink side of things, again, a lot of Japanese influence," Boller said. "I take what's cooking in the kitchen and turn it into something you can sip."

OISE, a Japanese word for "tastes really good," opens Aug. 4. 

restaurants
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Metro Development Unveils 6-Acre Lagoon in North Fort Myers Community
Local NewsMetro Development Unveils 6-Acre Lagoon in North Fort Myers CommunityRebecca Allen
A labeling mix-up has led to vodka seltzers being sold in Florida stores as Celsius energy drinks, prompting a recall and safety concerns.
Local NewsCelsius Labeled Cans Actually Vodka: Florida Shoppers Could Be in for a BuzzBudman
A young boy getting onto a school bus in sunshine
Local NewsLee County Schools Change Start Times to Fix Bus Delays, Parents Hit With New Child Care CostsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect