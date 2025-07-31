Miami Chef Launches Japanese-Italian Fusion Spot in Historic Fort Myers Building

James Beard-nominated chef Brad Kilgore brings his mix of Japanese and Italian cooking to a restored 1920s space in Fort Myers.

The makeover cost $257,500 total — $180,000 went into reconstructing the interior, $70,000 bought new kitchen equipment, and $7,500 restored the original 1020s mosaic tile floor.

"To me, the imperfection is the perfection," said owner Brad Cozza, according to Gulfshore Business. "It shows our commitment to bring back the past."

Kilgore made his mark in Miami's food world at spots like Alter and Brava by Brad Kilgore. "My career, I worked in Italy when I was young, two times," said Kilgore. "My family is from Italy. And then I started learning Japanese ingredients and techniques."

The food mixes sushi with pasta in unexpected ways. Try the $26 Okinawan chicken parmesan or pick the $28 Wagyu beef meatball swimming in miso marinara. Sushi rolls start at $20. Italian main dishes run $24 to $32. Small bites cost between $10 and $20.

Drink master Jared Boller, known for his work at The Guitar Hotel, crafts the cocktails. "On the drink side of things, again, a lot of Japanese influence," Boller said. "I take what's cooking in the kitchen and turn it into something you can sip."