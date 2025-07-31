ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Snuggle With Capybaras At This Unique Englewood Experience

I’m a huge animal lover so I freaked out when I heard that you can snuggle with capybaras in Englewood. Anything to do with animals is something I get excited…

Marija
(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

I'm a huge animal lover so I freaked out when I heard that you can snuggle with capybaras in Englewood.

Anything to do with animals is something I get excited about. While I only have one dog for a pet, I'm known for seeing any cute animal and saying "awww I want one." In fact, I was just in Mexico a few weeks ago and staying in the jungle I saw monkeys, coati, agouti (mini Mexican capybaras), key deer and tons of lizards. Any of the cute and cuddly ones I was hoping would make their way into my room. No luck. But I did love looking at them from as close as they would come to me. If you're a lover of furry cuties, you can snuggle with capybaras in Englewood.

HappyCapys in Englewood is offering a unique experience with Snacks and Snuggles With Capybaras. HappyCapys is located inside the Suncoast Humane Society and gives visitors a chance to not only get up close and personal with these cuties, but to also learn more about them and the importance of social and playful behavior in animals.

Each session is 45 minutes and is $99 per person. They love their snacks, but they also love to climb in your lap and be pet and give kisses. They also have yoga sessions with capybaras from time to time and offer private experiences as well.

You can book a Snacks and Snuggles session Tuesday-Friday at 10am and Tuesday-Sunday at 3pm.

After seeing photos of these cuties interacting with guests, this is something on my to-do list! If you'd like to book a session and find more information, click here

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
