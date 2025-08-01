Cape Coral Food Truck Park Gets $1M From City To Handle Infrastructure Challenges

City officials approved nearly $1 million to fix problems at the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina. The funds, split between tax financing and business grants, will support needed improvements at the site.

While owners sought $2.8 million for utilities, drainage, and bridge-related work, the city granted $250,000 through its infrastructure program. Officials then added $726,561 in extra support.

"As with many developments, it's not uncommon for project costs to increase over time. In this case, the funds under discussion with the CRA were tied to off-site requests for sewer connections to the City's system and construction of a gravity wall to support the upcoming bridge redesign," said Emily Golden, a Slipaway spokesperson, according to WINK News.

The site started serving customers in July near the Cape Coral Bridge. Visitors can grab food from trucks or dock their boats at the marina slips. Christian Rogato works at the park running food orders. "It makes sense," he said about the funding, "especially if you want to enjoy all the scenery, all these food trucks, and these small businesses."

A city representative explained the source of the money: "The Cape Coral CRA is a special district created under Florida law to address blight and boost business in specific areas. It works separately from the City's General Fund."