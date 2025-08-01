ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lee County Beats State Recycling Goals, Lands Third Place in Florida

Compressed aluminum can for recycle
Lee County turned tons of trash into reusable materials last year. Their 78% recycling rate shot past state targets, placing them among Florida's top performers.

The recycled materials could blanket 310 football fields under a 10-foot mountain of saved resources. Workers processed an astounding 1.9 million tons at local facilities throughout 2024.

The Buckingham plant transforms everyday garbage into electricity, significantly boosting overall efficiency scores.

Citizens and companies worked side by side to crush state goals. Their combined effort made Lee County shine in Florida's environmental efforts.

