Samsung TV Plus Will Show Five Free Jonas Brothers Concerts Live

Starting August 10, Samsung TV Plus plans to broadcast five live performances from the Jonas Brothers' North American tour. These shows mark the first major live events on Samsung's Television Network (STN) channel.

"This tour is about celebrating where we came from and sharing that with the fans who've been with us every step of the way," said the band members, as reported by Variety. "Streaming it live on Samsung TV Plus means we get to include every fan, everywhere. No matter where you are, this is your hometown show."

The broadcasts will kick off in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 10. Next stops include Dallas (August 31), Milwaukee (October 12), Orlando (October 26), and Buffalo, New York (November 9). Each broadcast will mix live music with backstage access and stories from the band's roots.

The Jonas Brothers' tour will be the first major live show to premiere on the Samsung channel, and is only available in the US for now.

"Partnering with the Jonas Brothers to livestream their upcoming tour on STN reflects our commitment to connecting audiences with the artists and stories they love, on the biggest screen in the home," stated Salek Brodsky, the SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus.

The boy group is set to release their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on August 8. Their track record speaks volumes — over 17 million albums sold worldwide and a GRAMMY nomination for their hit track "Sucker" back in 2020.

This August, they're hitting the road on a 52-date tour across North America with stops in Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Nashville, Houston, and Tampa. The Morgan Sun Arena in Unscasville will see them perform the final show.

Want to see the brothers perform their biggest hits live? You can find more details on their upcoming shows on The Jonas Brothers' official website or ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster. If you can't go out to catch any of the performances, STN will cover everything for you.

A yet-unnamed host will guide viewers through each show with interviews and commentary. The channel's lineup also features Emmy-winning series "Killing Eve," content from David Letterman and Conan O'Brien, plus Minor League Baseball action.