Florida Woman Texts 911 When She Couldn’t Call- A Move That May Have Saved Her Life

While you hope you never find yourself in a situation where you need to do this, a Florida woman texted 911 when she couldn't call, a move that may have saved her life.

Every day you learn something new and just last week I learned that you can text 911 if you're in a situation where you can't call. Calling 911 is something you learn at a very young age. I remember having drills as a family when I was a kid about calling 911 and then going across the street to the hill in my neighbor's yard as the meeting place in an emergency. But sometimes making a phone call isn't possible. And while I hope you never find yourself in a situation like this, it's a good thing to know that help is still available.

I was reading a story about a woman in St. Augustine whose brother broke into her home and was threatening her life. For her to make a phone call and potentially have him hear her voice could've made the situation worse, she was able to text and help was soon on the way. I have to admit, I didn't know that texting 911 was an option. But it very much is. Whether you're hiding from danger, have a speech or hearing impairment or just can't talk. Of course calling 911 is always the best and fastest way to get help in an emergency because it allows dispatchers to gather information quickly, hear what's happening in the background and provide immediate instructions. However, if you’re unable to speak texting 911 is a valuable alternative.

I went on the Lee County government website and here are their instructions on how to text 911:

1. Type 911 in the text message "To" field.

2. Do not send a group text.

3. Include your exact location & type of emergency.

4. Press the "Send" button.

5. Answer any questions you receive.

6. Follow instructions if they're given.

7. Avoid abbreviations, slang & emojis.

8. Keep messages to 160 characters or less.

9. If you have video, photos or live stream to share, let the call taker know.