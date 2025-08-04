ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Listen to Win: Ke$ha and Scissor Sisters in Tampa

Sunday, August 10th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa Listen to Budman & Marija all this week to win tickets to the show! Material Terms

Sunday, August 10th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

Listen to Budman & Marija all this week to win tickets to the show!


Material Terms

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 8/4/25 - 8/8/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What is the prize value: $126
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
Kesha
Diana BeasleyEditor
