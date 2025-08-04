Shakira Returns as Gazelle in Zootopia 2, Teams Up With Ed Sheeran for New Track

Shakira will step back into her role as Gazelle in the next Zootopia film. She's also working with Ed Sheeran on music for the movie, which is set to premiere on November 26.

"I'm so ready for Zootopia 2!! And guess what? Gazelle is back!" wrote Shakira in her Instagram post. "So grateful to have worked with Ed Sheeran on the creation of this exciting new original song! Can't wait for the premiere!"

The new trailer shows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the police officers, back in action. Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return to their roles as the duo takes on a tricky new case. Adding to the mix, Ke Huy Quan joins the cast as a mysterious snake who brings trouble to the city.

This marks Shakira's first big screen work since her separation from Gerard Piqué. The first Zootopia film was a massive success, grossing more than $1 billion worldwide upon its release in 2016.

The plot sends our heroes into hidden corners of their world. "To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," states the official synopsis, as noted in Geo.tv.

All the main actors from the first film are back for Part 2. When Shakira's character Gazelle sang "Try Everything" in the original movie, it caught the Academy's attention. The movie ended up winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2017.

While details of the new track by Sheeran and Shakira stay under wraps for now, she keeps rocking stages with her past hits on her ongoing world tour.

Presented by Live Nation, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has been selling out stadiums since it kicked off in February. Starting August 11, she'll hit the road again for the Latin America leg, with stops in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina, until December.