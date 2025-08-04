Waffle Cone Dreams Come True in Hershey’s Newest Creation

You know that moment as a kid when you get to the bottom of an ice cream waffle cone, and the best part? You’re sitting in the summer sun, working on your waffle cone, and then that final bite hits. It’s the little triangle of happiness: crunchy waffle cone with a surprise nugget of melty milk chocolate. That one magical bite that somehow makes the whole cone experience worth it. Well guess what? Hershey just bottled up that exact memory and turned it into a whole candy bar.

I’m not even exaggerating, this might be the best thing they’ve ever made. It’s called the Hershey’s Crunchy Waffle Cone Bar, and if you were anything like me growing up (aka a total ice cream cone fiend), this is going to blow your mind. The geniuses at Hershey’s took their classic smooth milk chocolate and stuffed it with crispy, buttery waffle cone pieces that snap when you bite them. It’s like the Drumstick tip had a baby with a Hershey bar and made the ultimate nostalgic treat.

I found it by accident. Just casually walking down the candy aisle when it caught my eye. I wasn’t planning to buy candy—especially since I try to avoid too much sugar—but every once in a while, you’ve got to treat yourself, right? And this was worth every single bite.

The chocolate is silky, the waffle pieces are crunchy and golden, and the whole thing made me feel like a kid again. I swear I was sitting on the back porch in flip-flops with chocolate on my face. And unlike an actual cone, these waffle pieces don’t get soggy or weird. They're crispy perfection. Every bite is that last bite of an ice cream cone. But now, you don’t have to wait ‘til the end—it’s all the best part.

Hershey’s nailed it with this one. Whether you’re a candy bar collector, a s’mores experimenter, or just someone who misses the golden days of chasing the ice cream truck, you need to try this bar. You’ll find them in standard or king size, and trust me, go king.