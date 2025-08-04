ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Wendy’s and Wednesday Serve Up a Sinister Surprise with the Meal of Misfortune

When two pig-tailed icons unite—Wendy’s and Wednesday Addams—you get a darkly delicious creation: the limited-time Meal of Misfortune. Designed by Wednesday Addams herself, the meal features “Dips of Dread,” a…

Diana Beasley
There’s Nothing Happy About This Meal: Wendy’s and Wednesday Cook Up a “Meal of Misfortune”
Courtesy Wendy's

When two pig-tailed icons unite—Wendy’s and Wednesday Addams—you get a darkly delicious creation: the limited-time Meal of Misfortune.

Designed by Wednesday Addams herself, the meal features “Dips of Dread,” a rotation of four fiery mystery sauces. Each order includes two randomly selected dips, so customers must leave their fate to chance. Options include You Can’t Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, and Nowhere to Woe. Completing the meal are 10-piece chicken nuggets, small fries, and a small dark cherry “Raven’s Blood” Frosty.

Available starting today, August 4, in the U.S. and August 11 in Canada, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Guam, the Meal of Misfortune comes in custom Wednesday-themed packaging and includes a “Spoon of Gloom.”

Alongside the meal, U.S. fans can play “Escape from Wednesday’s Woe,” an exclusive mobile game in the Wendy’s app. The interactive experience lets players help Wendy navigate through Wednesday’s spooky world to win prizes, including a $10,000 cash reward.

“This isn’t your typical fast-food promotion,” said Wendy’s U.S. CMO Lindsay Radkoski. “Wednesday’s unapologetic style made this collaboration uniquely bold and twisted.”

Even Wednesday Addams admits the partnership was too tempting to resist: “Normally I’d be against this kind of capitalistic corporate synergy. But when Wendy said I could do whatever I wanted to her customers, I couldn’t resist.”

The Meal of Misfortune is available for a limited time only. Try it—if you dare.

NetflixWednesday AddamsWendy's
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Hershey’s new Waffle Cone Bar combines chocolate with waffle cone pieces to recreate the magic of the last bite of an ice cream cone.
Human InterestWaffle Cone Dreams Come True in Hershey’s Newest CreationBudman
Baseball player Alex Rodriguez during NBC's New Year's Eve 2008 with Carson Daly in Times Square
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 4Michael Garaventa
Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after scoring her 10,000th career point during the second half against the Atlanta Dream
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 3Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect