Wendy’s and Wednesday Serve Up a Sinister Surprise with the Meal of Misfortune

When two pig-tailed icons unite—Wendy’s and Wednesday Addams—you get a darkly delicious creation: the limited-time Meal of Misfortune.

Designed by Wednesday Addams herself, the meal features “Dips of Dread,” a rotation of four fiery mystery sauces. Each order includes two randomly selected dips, so customers must leave their fate to chance. Options include You Can’t Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, and Nowhere to Woe. Completing the meal are 10-piece chicken nuggets, small fries, and a small dark cherry “Raven’s Blood” Frosty.

Available starting today, August 4, in the U.S. and August 11 in Canada, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Guam, the Meal of Misfortune comes in custom Wednesday-themed packaging and includes a “Spoon of Gloom.”

Alongside the meal, U.S. fans can play “Escape from Wednesday’s Woe,” an exclusive mobile game in the Wendy’s app. The interactive experience lets players help Wendy navigate through Wednesday’s spooky world to win prizes, including a $10,000 cash reward.

“This isn’t your typical fast-food promotion,” said Wendy’s U.S. CMO Lindsay Radkoski. “Wednesday’s unapologetic style made this collaboration uniquely bold and twisted.”

Even Wednesday Addams admits the partnership was too tempting to resist: “Normally I’d be against this kind of capitalistic corporate synergy. But when Wendy said I could do whatever I wanted to her customers, I couldn’t resist.”