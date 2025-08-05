400 Fort Myers Families To Receive Support from The Popeyes Foundation’s SERVING WITH LOVE Tour

Living in Fort Myers we're very lucky to have some amazing resources for those that need a little extra help and 400 Fort Myers families will receive support from the Popeyes Foundation's SERVING WITH LOVE tour.

It’s so incredible to see something this meaningful come to our community. The SERVING WITH LOVE Tour is presented by the Popeyes Foundation and Feed the Children. And when it comes to town it will make a real difference right here in Fort Myers. The tour is visiting 15 cities across the country, and we’re lucky to be one of them. On August 19, 400 local families will receive food and personal care essentials. In America, one in five kids are dealing with food insecurity and one in six need assistance in Lee County. It’s great to know there are organizations stepping up to help families, and right here in Southwest Florida.

The tour will be making a stop on August 19 at the IMAG History and Science Center in Fort Myers. There will be an opening ceremony that starts at 10:30am, with distribution from 11am-1pm. 400 families will receive 70 pounds of food, personal care essentials and other products. This is a drive-thru event and is first-come, first-served so get there early to get your place in line.

Emily Callahan is President and CEO of Feed the Children. She said in a press release: “Partnering with Popeyes Foundation and Community Cooperative brings meaningful support to the Fort Myers community. Working together to provide food and quality of life essentials, we can make a difference in the lives of more children and their families. We are grateful for the compassionate support of our partners who stand united in our vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry.”