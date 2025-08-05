ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Dog Cleared in Cape Coral Lawn Damage—Armadillo the Real Culprit

I scolded my dog for weeks—turns out the real lawn wrecker was an armored dirt goblin with claws..

Budman
As a Cape Coral homeowner, I discovered the real culprit behind my torn-up lawn. Not my dog—but a mischievous, lawn-digging armadillo.

Here is the guy tearing up my lawn. An armadillo.

Budman's iPhone

So, I never thought I’d say this, but… I’ve got an armadillo problem. Yep, not raccoons, not possums. A full-on, armor-plated, dig-happy, cartoon-looking armadillo.

Let me back up. I just bought a house in Cape Coral, out in the Gator Circle area. I love it—peaceful, quiet, tons of nature. But as a first-time homeowner, I didn’t realize how much I’d care about grass. I mean, I always used to pay someone to mow it and didn’t think twice. But now? I’m out there every morning like, “Does it look green enough? Am I the lawn guy now?”

That’s when I started noticing holes popping up in my yard. Naturally, I blamed my dog Bruno. He’s got a ton of energy and thinks he owns the backyard. Every time I found a new hole, I’d shake my head and say, “Bruno! Come on, man, you’re making us look bad! We’re dead last on the neighborhood lawn leaderboard!”

But then something weird happened. The city came and mowed down the overgrown lot next door. And when they cleared it out, the wildlife in the area said, “Thanks for the eviction notice” and moved into my yard.

And that’s when I met... the culprit. Not Bruno. A nine-banded armadillo.

Armadillo Alert:

These things are wild. About the size of a cat, with a body like a medieval helmet. They dig like it’s their full-time job. Turns out, they love soft, moist soil and go hunting for bugs, worms, and other creepy-crawlies. Which is great for them, but not great for my lawn.

And get this—they can carry leprosy. I had to Google that three times just to make sure I wasn’t imagining it. According to the FWC, armadillos are also known to carry other diseases, too. Super gross.

Now I’m stuck trying to figure out what to do. Live traps? Flashlights in burrows? A radio blaring near their hideout? All I know is, if you’re noticing little holes in your lawn, don’t blame your dog. It might just be one of Florida’s funky little dirt diggers—an armadillo, out past bedtime and wrecking your yard one claw-swipe at a time.

BudmanWriter
