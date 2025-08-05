Taylor Swift Song Sales Skyrocket 6,000% After HBO Show Appearance

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
A single TV scene sent Taylor Swift's "How Did It End?" into the sales stratosphere. The track's numbers shot up by 6,000% in just three days after playing on the HBO series, And Just Like That.

The track, which featured on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology Edition, went viral as fans heard it playing during Carrie and Aidan's farewell scene, which aired on July 25.

As the show marks its final run with the third season, the emotional sync of "How Did It End" playing in the episode's closing moment helped it surge again on digital download stores. According to Billboard, the song sold more than 500 copies in the US (per Luminate) from July 25 to 28.

Fans didn't just buy the song; they streamed it non-stop. The track also garnered 391,000 plays, representing a notable 22% increase from its previous total.

Back in April 2024, this bonus cut made waves by hitting spot 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. Most extra tracks never see the top 40, making this climb stand out.

What's striking about this surge? It came out of nowhere, during a stretch with zero new music from the "Love Story" singer. That brief TV moment was enough to wake up a sleeping hit.

As Forbes put it, "It's not common for an album cut from a deluxe reissue to break into the top 40 on the chart, but nothing about Swift's career is common."

This boost just goes to show how powerful TV placement can be for some songs. Without any marketing push or team effort, a quick scene turned an old bonus track from a year ago that wasn't even pushed as a single into a fresh success story.

The numbers tell it all — sometimes the smallest screen time in an impactful scene creates the biggest waves.

