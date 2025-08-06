Cape Coral Locals Fed Up With Stalled Walmart Supercenter on Pine Island Road

The new Walmart Supercenter planned for 2210 Southwest Pine Island Road sits stuck at 4% in the permit process. The site, an empty field west of Chiquita Boulevard, shows no signs of progress.

City officials confirm the project remains in site review. Not a single machine has touched the ground across from Bubba's Roadhouse, while residents grow more frustrated each day.

"If you go online, it shows what's going on in the area of the Cape. They were going to build a Walmart across from Bubba's Roadhouse. Don't see anything being done," said Brian Hook per WINK News.

Officials view this store as vital to the area's growth. Lauren Kurkimilis from the City Manager's office stressed its importance to northwest residents.

"The Pine Island Road Corridor is one of the fastest-growing areas in Cape Coral, and the need for a wider range of essential retail services continues to grow along with it," Kurkimilis stated. "This project represents a significant step toward meeting the needs of our residents and building a more complete and connected community."

The store aims to bring basic supplies closer to Northwest Cape Coral homes. When built, shoppers won't need to drive so far for food, clothes, or electronics. During storms or other urgent times, a nearby store could make a big difference.

Local residents can't hide their eagerness. "Close and convenient, so that would make it easier for me and the residents who are nearby," Hook said, thinking about quick trips to grab milk or bread.