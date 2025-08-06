Hayley Williams and David Byrne Collab for Netflix’s Animated Adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’

If you’ve ever wondered when Paramore’s powerhouse and Talking Heads’ legendary frontman will ever join forces again, buckle up, because it’s happening again, albeit in a new territory. Hayley Williams and David Byrne are officially teaming up. The duo is set to bring some magic to Netflix’s upcoming animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits, and we absolutely can’t wait.

Hayley Williams and David Byrne Collaboration

Variety reported that Williams and Byrne have come together again to work on the end credits song for a Netflix film. The Twits is an animated feature film of one of Roald Dahl’s books. This is not the duo's first team-up. Williams is set to appear on Byrne’s album, Who Is the Sky, and has covered each other’s songs before.

Aside from “Open the Door,” the end credits song, Byrne also lent his magic to three other original songs for the movie, “We’re Not Like Ev’ryone Else,” “Lullaby,” and “The Problem Is You,” which will be performed by the cast.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Williams said of the project, “Being a part of this movie is like one pinch-me moment after another. My favorite Roald Dahl book growing up was The Twits.” The pop star added, “I owe David Byrne for pulling me into the music for this.”

As for Byrne, he said he was immediately interested in the project. “I reached out to Hayley Williams to collaborate on the end credits song. We both agreed that it should serve to remind us that there is heart and connection in the story after all the unpleasantness depicted by Mr. and Mrs. Twit.”

What is The Twits About?

This is the first animated project based on Dahl’s books that will be streamed on the platform. The Twits is about Jim Twit (Johnny Vegas) and Credenza Twit (Margo Martindale). They are the meanest people in the world who operate the most disgusting and dangerous amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when they rose to power, two orphans and their magical animals stepped up to save the city. The animated film is a classic story of the battle between cruelty and kindness.

Aside from Vegas and Martindale, other voice cast members include Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ryan Lopez, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Alan Tudyk, Nicole Byer, Mark Proksch, Rebecca Wisocky, and Charlie Berens.