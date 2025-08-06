Justin Bieber Hits Studio and Gun Range During Weekend Break

Photos shared with millions of fans showed pop star Justin Bieber switching between music-making and target practice this Sunday. His packed day mixed creative work with outdoor activities during a brief escape from city life.

"Let's have a good day. Let's go outside. Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me," wrote Bieber on X, as he shared photos of himself taking a walk in a tree-lined path.

This follows the release of his latest album, Swag, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. At the studio, he worked on new tracks. Quick shots from his Instagram caught him singing at the microphone and picking guitar strings, dressed in simple clothes.

He also posted more pictures of himself at the range, suited up with protective gear to shoot targets in the woods with no caption. The casual outfit — black shorts paired with white slippers — stood out against standard range wear. Music maker Carter Lang joined the group, along with other friends.

These glimpses into his day came right after Swag hit streaming platforms on July 11. His seventh album digs into the effects that stardom, marriage, and new parenthood have had on him. Between songs, comic Druski acts out mock therapy talks.

This isn't the first time the "Beauty and a Beat" singer is sharing random pictures and messages with his 294 million fans on the platform. Just last Saturday, he posted a cryptic black-and-white image on his feed with the caption, "Broke another olive branch." This post follows leaked messages of a fight with a friend in June.

"I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me. My anger is a response To pain I have been thru," reads the text on Bieber's post, showing him ending another friendship.

A spokesperson told TMZ about shifts in the star's world. According to the source, the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

While there have been talks about him going on tour since the album dropped, no dates have been confirmed yet from the star. Frontier Touring stays silent about any possible concerts.