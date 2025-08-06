Social Media Comedy Star Trevor Wallace Bringing Fort Myers Show to Town This October

Stand-up comic Trevor Wallace will hit the stage at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall this fall. His The Alpha Beta Male show comes to Fort Myers on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

His online clips have pulled in 2.5 billion views. Short, sharp jokes and viral character videos helped build his massive following of 16 million fans. Tickets start at $40.89. Presale tickets start on Aug. 6, with public sales starting Aug. 8.

Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, and E! News. His first big special, Pterodactyl, is streaming on Prime Video.

Fresh off his packed Are You That Guy world tour, Wallace keeps pushing forward. He's made crowds roar at comedy festivals like Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival, and the New York Comedy Festival.

He's worked his wit into ads for Chipotle, SeatGeek, Bumble, and Snickers. Major news outlets can't stop writing about him — from The L.A. Times to The New York Times to Business Insider.