ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Social Media Comedy Star Trevor Wallace Bringing Fort Myers Show to Town This October

Stand-up comic Trevor Wallace will hit the stage at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall this fall. His The Alpha Beta Male show comes to Fort Myers on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. His online clips…

Rebecca Allen
Comedian Trevor Wallace performs
Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Stand-up comic Trevor Wallace will hit the stage at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall this fall. His The Alpha Beta Male show comes to Fort Myers on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

His online clips have pulled in 2.5 billion views. Short, sharp jokes and viral character videos helped build his massive following of 16 million fans. Tickets start at $40.89. Presale tickets start on Aug. 6, with public sales starting Aug. 8.

Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, and E! News. His first big special, Pterodactyl, is streaming on Prime Video.

Fresh off his packed Are You That Guy world tour, Wallace keeps pushing forward. He's made crowds roar at comedy festivals like Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival, and the New York Comedy Festival.

He's worked his wit into ads for Chipotle, SeatGeek, Bumble, and Snickers. Major news outlets can't stop writing about him — from The L.A. Times to The New York Times to Business Insider.

Visit the venue's site, call 239-481-4849, or stop by the box office to get tickets.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallComedianTrevor Wallace
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Walmart Announces Layoffs Of Some Corporate Staff. Meanwhile, A Florida "Bad Dad" was arrested after attacking deputies who called him to pick up his son, who had been causing chaos at a local Walmart.
Local NewsCape Coral Locals Fed Up With Stalled Walmart Supercenter on Pine Island RoadRebecca Allen
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local NewsLee County To Buy Land for Burnt Store Road Expansion After Deadly CrashesRebecca Allen
Photo of burrata cheese on a red plate drizzled in dark balsamic vinegar and surrounded by greens for a Sizzle Dining Stop at La Fontanella
Local NewsSouthwest Florida’s Sizzle Dining Reaches New High With 128 Restaurants for September EventRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect