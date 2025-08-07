ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
BTS Members Get Together in LA Studio with Charlie Puth While Working on 2026 Album

Fresh photos hit social media on August 5, as J-Hope shared glimpses of six BTS members preparing their next album in Los Angeles. American pop star Charlie Puth stopped by…

Queen Quadri
(L-R) Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope and Suga of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

Fresh photos hit social media on August 5, as J-Hope shared glimpses of six BTS members preparing their next album in Los Angeles. American pop star Charlie Puth stopped by to join the creative mix.

J-Hope's Instagram lit up with behind-the-scenes peeks at the studio work that he simply captioned, "Im out in LA." One clip caught Charlie Puth and Jungkook goofing off with a fidget spinner between takes.

In a recent Weverse livestream, he encouraged fans [the BTS ARMY] to look forward to the group's upcoming comeback, while explaining that they might not be able to return as often as they used to.

"I'm working really hard, we all are. We're keeping healthy and working hard. So it'd be great if you look forward to what's coming." J-Hope expressed in the Weverse livestream, per Sportskeeda.

The studio buzzed with activity. SUGA strummed guitar riffs while RM laid down vocals in the booth. Jin, wrapping up shows across Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam until August 10, plans to join the group soon.

Spring 2026 will mark their first full album release since finishing military duties. The K-pop legends haven't worked on a group project since reuniting this June after completing their mandatory service time.

Charlie Puth's studio visit sparked buzz about another collaboration. Their last team-up — the 2022 hit "Left and Right" with Jungkook — has pulled in 471 million YouTube views.

Between recording sessions, the guys took breaks. Jimin soaked up the sun outside while V kept fans updated on social media. A private LA spot serves as both home and studio while they shape their next musical chapter.

