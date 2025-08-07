Fort Myers Looking To Stop July 4th Fireworks After 2026 in Favor of Eco-Friendly Options

City officials in Fort Myers want to end traditional Independence Day fireworks displays after 2026. Their main focus is the well-being of the environment and public health.

"America's 250th birthday next year will probably be the last year for fireworks because of the environmental issues," said Mayor Kevin Anderson per WINK News.

The yearly celebration brings visitors downtown. "A lot of families come honestly, everybody, it's very lively," said Saige Lenzmeier from Franklin Shops. "Everybody in the community gets a lot of sales."

Water quality tops the list of city council's concerns. Each blast sends chemicals into nearby waters. Mental health impacts also weigh heavily on their minds. One council member put it bluntly: "Every boom comes with a lot of stuff coming into the water and as pollution."

The switch sparks mixed reactions among locals. Lenzmeier didn't mince words: "I think that's dumb. I think drones are dumb. They don't have the same effect as fireworks."

Yet some residents are excited about the new tech. "It's really cool," Jolie observed. "They can make movement pictures and stuff with the drones. It's very silent. I didn't hear a peep."

A few voices call for a middle ground. Jolie suggested: "Maybe do like public stuff with the drones, but keep the fireworks for at least, like, the families to enjoy."