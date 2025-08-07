New High School NNN Will Help Reduce Crowding in Lee County by 2027

A much-needed high school will soon open at Joel Boulevard and Tuckahoe Road, bringing relief to packed classrooms in Lehigh Acres. The site, bought in 2007, marks a key step in the district's push to handle growing student numbers.

"We engaged with the contractors and the architects two years ago so that we could build a high school at Joel (Blvd) and Tuckahoe (Rd)," said Rob Spicker, Lee County School District, according to Fox 4 News.

Students squeeze through packed halls each day in Lehigh Acres. High School NNN aims to fix this when it opens its doors in 2027. The building will give students room to breathe.

Former teacher Mohamed Yasin backs the plan. "We need more high schools in the area because of the overcrowding. In the area they are trying to build it or proposing to build it, it's one of the best areas," he said.

Yet some who live nearby want it built elsewhere.

"This is where all the kids live and all the families are, out in Alva there's nothing out there at all. It's time that they have a school built where they live," said Denise Eberle, whose grandchild studies at Lehigh Senior High School.