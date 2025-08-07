Pumpkin Spice Season Is Back… and It’s Still 90 Degrees Out

Okay, so I don’t know what’s going on, but I swear the year is flying by like it's trying to win a race. Wasn’t it just spring like five minutes ago? Now suddenly I’m seeing pumpkin spice everything. Yes, pumpkin spice—that magical flavor/smell/spell that takes over America every year like it’s on a mission to brainwash us into wearing flannel even though we live in Florida. .

And here’s the craziest part… it’s still SUMMER. I’m walking around sweating, and what do I see at the store? Pumpkin spice TWINKIES. Yup, you heard me. Twinkies. The little snack cakes that should never be messed with. But here we are. I almost felt personally attacked.

Look, I’m not anti-pumpkin. I like a good pumpkin roll. Maybe a pumpkin bread or a slice of pie at Thanksgiving. And okay, fine, Katie (my lovely wife who’s clearly under the spell) loves pumpkin-scented candles, pumpkin wax melts, and pumpkin hand soaps. So yeah, my house currently smells like the inside of a haunted hayride. She even fired up that wax burner thing and now our whole house smells like “Autumn Cider Pumpkin Hug.” Whatever that is.

But here’s the thing… pumpkins don't even really smell that good in real life! Ever carved one? They’re stringy, slimy, and smell like a foot. So how did that become America’s favorite fall scent?

Anyway, I just think we need to pump the brakes. It’s still flip-flop weather. Let me enjoy my slushies, my pool floaties, before I get hit with pumpkin spice EVERYTHING. I don’t need pumpkin spice cereal, or pumpkin spice protein powder, or pumpkin spice dog treats (yes, I’ve seen those too). What’s next—pumpkin spice deodorant?