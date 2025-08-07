ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
When I heard that Wendy's had a new Wednesday meal to celebrate the release of the new season on Netflix, I had to try it.

Yesterday a brand new season of Wednesday hit on Netflix. I've always been a fan of The Addams Family, so I was thrilled to hear back in 2022 that Wednesday was getting her own show, and I loved it. If you haven't seen it yet, the show follows Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, helping to solve a local murder mystery while at private school Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. It’s a mix of comedy, supernatural suspense and a whole lot of dark vibes and Jenna absolutely nails the role. To celebrate season 2, Wendy's now has a new Meal of Misfortune and I had to give it a try.

The Wednesday Meal At Wendy’s Had Me Embracing My Dark Side And Loving It

I know this week, especially with these rainy afternoons, I'll be on the couch taking in season 2 of Netflix. And get ready for it, I went to Wendy's to try the Meal of Misfortune. Included is a Rest in 10-piece chicken nugget, Cursed & Crispy fries and a Raven's Blood frosty. It also comes with two mystery sauces with names like You Can't Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake or Nowhere to Woe. Beware though, the sauces are spicy! I'm not even sure of what they actually tasted like because my taste buds were on fire. Admittedly, I am a wimp when it comes to hot stuff, so if you like it, definitely give them a try. The Raven's Blood frosty was vanilla with a dark cherry swirl that I absolutely loved. The packaging was fun and so on-theme that Wednesday fans will go nuts for it.

There's also a fun game experience to go along with the Meal of Misfortune on the app for a chance to win $10,000.

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
