It's been awhile since I've done any gambling, but hearing about a huge win at the casino in Tampa has me ready to test my luck once again.

I absolutely love going to the casino. There's just something about being in a room with people all excited to win, with fun music playing and the sound of the slot machines filling the air. Whether it's Vegas or a local casino, it's always a good time, and an even better time if you win big. I haven't had much luck here locally, but when I lived in North Dakota, there was a casino called Dakota Magic that I won at nearly every time I went. It seriously turned into a part-time job for me, and because I went often (because what else is there to do there), all my free play money I turned into wins, it was awesome. I've taken a bit of a break from spinning the reels, but after hearing about one man's huge win in Tampa, I'm ready to go back.

A Huge Win At The Tampa Casino Has Me Ready To Test My Luck

Winning 1 jackpot if you go to the casino is a big deal. But can you imagine winning 389 in one day? That's exactly what happening to one man at the Hard Rock in Tampa. At first when I saw it, I thought it was a typo, because even 3 would be a lot. But no, this absolutely happened. Even the casino commented in a news release sent to WFLA that this was one of the most impressive one-day runs in the casino's history. I've heard of a lucky streak, I've even had them myself. But this is on a whole other level. And that streak won him over $1.8 million dollars. While we don't know how much he was betting per pull, some of the machines they report wins on include Lock It Link, Panda Magic Dragon Link and Golden Century Dragon Link just to name a few.