Lee County OKs Zoning Changes for $1B South Seas Resort Project
County officials cast a 3-1 vote to approve new zoning for the South Seas project on Captiva Island. The zoning change transforms 120.5 acres into mixed-use space, changing from its…
County officials cast a 3-1 vote to approve new zoning for the South Seas project on Captiva Island. The zoning change transforms 120.5 acres into mixed-use space, changing from its prior residential and marine business status.
"This milestone marks a critical step in South Seas' long-term recovery and revitalization efforts," said Greg Spencer, president of South Seas Ownership Group and CEO of Timbers Co., according to the Business Observer.
The blueprint includes two hotels. A 225-room building will take the spot of the old Harborside Hotel up north. Down south, where the conference center once stood, a 210-room structure will rise. Plans show 193 living units slated for construction.
In the vote, Chairman Kevin Ruane stood alone in opposition. David Mulicka missed the proceedings entirely.
WS SSIR Holdings spent $50.38 million to buy the sprawling 330-acre plot in 2021. Three firms make up the ownership: Timbers Co., Wheelock Street Capital, and The Ronto Group. Just 12 months after purchase, Hurricane Ian struck the site.