Lee County OKs Zoning Changes for $1B South Seas Resort Project

County officials cast a 3-1 vote to approve new zoning for the South Seas project on Captiva Island. The zoning change transforms 120.5 acres into mixed-use space, changing from its prior residential and marine business status.

"This milestone marks a critical step in South Seas' long-term recovery and revitalization efforts," said Greg Spencer, president of South Seas Ownership Group and CEO of Timbers Co., according to the Business Observer.

The blueprint includes two hotels. A 225-room building will take the spot of the old Harborside Hotel up north. Down south, where the conference center once stood, a 210-room structure will rise. Plans show 193 living units slated for construction.

In the vote, Chairman Kevin Ruane stood alone in opposition. David Mulicka missed the proceedings entirely.