Listen to Win: Disney On Ice at Hertz Arena
September 4th – 7th at Hertz Arena in Estero Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show! There’s nothing more special than sharing Disney magic with loved ones. Whether…
There’s nothing more special than sharing Disney magic with loved ones. Whether it’s the first time you watched Toy Story, sang along to “Let It Go,” or cheered for your favorite Disney Princess, Disney On Ice is the perfect place to revisit cherished memories and create new ones together. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will take you on a journey through these unforgettable moments, powered by a Magical MousePad. Discover thrilling adventures from Zootopia, Inside Out 2, and the all-new Moana 2. Relive the timeless tales of Toy Story, Frozen, and Encanto, and the dazzling Disney Princesses. And hold on tight as Stitch grabs the Magical MousePad and shakes things up! Feel the excitement in an enchanted celebration close to home, only at Disney On Ice!
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 8/4/25 - 8/15/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What is the prize value: $148.68
- Who is providing the prize: Feld Entertainment