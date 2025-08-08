Listen to Win: Trevor Wallace The Alpha Beta Male Tour

Trevor Wallace is a stand-up comedian, writer & actor. Wallace can be seen just about everywhere on the internet and has collectively built a digital thumbprint of over 2.5 Billion views across his social media channels with a following of over 16 Million fans collectively. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed, and Complex to name a few. Wallace was also voted as a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the 2020 Shorty Awards.