12,000 Florida Homeowners Turned Away From Federal Flood Protection Money

State officials denied aid to thousands who sought to protect their homes from flooding after federal funds were depleted. The state's home-lifting program couldn't meet the surge of requests from worried residents.

"I applied to the program the day it was announced and open for applications, and I've been going through the process and unfortunately found out this morning I'm not high enough priority," said Frank Frederick, according to WINK News.

The program aimed to shield Southwest Florida properties from storm damage. This week, rejection notices piled up in Fort Myers' Heritage Farms area, crushing hopes for better protection.

Jenny Isenhower, who made it through Hurricane Ian, saw a pattern in her community. "It seems like just about everybody in this neighborhood who's applied has been denied," she said.

Water seeped into Isenhower's house three times since 2022. "Even though it's only a few inches, it still makes a difference, so three floods in 2 years is a little much," she added.