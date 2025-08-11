Fort Myers Company Debuts First U.S. Government-Backed Hemp Beer

A new hemp-infused beer has hit the taps at Seed & Bean Market in Fort Myers. PureNative is the first company to get federal approval for this type of drink.

Getting the green light took two years of back-and-forth with officials. "It was a learning curve because no one had done it before, so working with the state, we went through that process and then elevated to the federal level," Cole Peacock, co-founder of the Caloosahatchee Cannabis Company, said per Gulf Coast News.

Unlike other cannabis drinks, this beer skips THC and CBD. This means it doesn't need the strict childproof packaging that Florida now demands for those substances.

The brewing process is similar to standard beer production, with one difference. Peacock explained, "It's dry hopped and brewed the same way you would brew every other beer. We're just adding hemp into that mix with the weeds of the barley and the oats and everything else."

Customers have picked up on the beer's distinct flavor profile. Ella Barber, who tried the drink, said, "I'm not like an IPA type of person. They tend to be a bit too on the bitter side for me. This one's kind of like a little more citrusy, a little more smooth."

The effects stand out too. Barber felt what she called an "elevated, euphoric" sensation with a "calming, cool buzz effect."

Since July 1, Florida has put strict limits on packaging that might attract kids. "One of the things the state of Florida and a lot of states are doing is trying to make sure the products are not kid-friendly, that the colors aren't appealing to kids, the graphics," Peacock said.