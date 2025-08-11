Keebler and Superman Team Up for the Most Heroic Cookie Ever

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Budman
Keebler has teamed up with Superman to release limited-edition Strong Berry Fudge Stripes cookies, complete with superhero designs and a sweepstakes for fans.
Budman's iPhone

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird… it’s a plane… no way—it’s an ELF?! Yep. Not just any elf, but my favorite Keebler Elf, Ernie himself, rocking Clark Kent’s glasses and ripping open his shirt to reveal the big, bold Superman “S” on his chest. I’m not gonna lie—I froze right there in the cookie aisle. There it was: a brand-new bag of Keebler Superman Fudge Stripes – Strong Berry flavor.

Obviously, there was zero hesitation. Straight into my cart they went, ready for their heroic journey to my house and straight into my kitchen cupboard.

Now, I’m not new to limited-edition cookies. I’ve had my share of special flavors—Harry Potter fudge stripes that tasted like butterbeer, for example—but this? This was new territory. “Strong Berry.” What even is a strong berry? Is it a strawberry that’s been hitting the gym? A blueberry that can bench press? Turns out, it’s ALL the fun berries—strawberry, blueberry, raspberry—mixed together and drizzled with berry fudge like some kind of dessert masterpiece. If Superman can have all the powers, Strong Berry can have all the berries.

Keebler Saves the Day:

These cookies aren’t just tasty; they’re decked out with four different Superman designs, including that famous “S” shield from the brand-new James Gunn Superman movie, which is about to hit digital at the end of the month. Perfect timing for a living room movie night—cookies in one hand, remote in the other.

And Keebler’s not stopping there. Scan the QR code on the bag, and you can enter the Keebler Superman Sweepstakes. You’ll even get to play a superhero-inspired game where you “rescue cookies” for a shot at winning tickets to see Superman in theaters.

So next time you’re at the grocery store, channel your inner superhero, activate your telescopic vision, and scan the cookie aisle. You might just spot the Limited-Edition Keebler Superman Strong Berry Fudge Stripes—ready to leap into your cart in a single bound.

And sure, sugar might be my kryptonite… but come on. Even Superman would take a cookie break.

