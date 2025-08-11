Traveling can be stressful, but TSA is rolling out another change to make things a little smoother.

When it comes to travel, it's something I love to do and something I do quite frequently. After flying in and out of the same airports regularly, you can figure out the lay of the land and know little tricks to make everything easier. Like where things are located, how much time you really need to allow to park, check bags & go through TSA. But for some that don't do it often or travel with large groups or a family, it can be overwhelming. The good thing, though, is that TSA has been making some changes to make that part of the process easier. And soon they'll be rolling out yet another change to help even more.

TSA Rolling Out Yet Another Change to Make Your Travels A Little Smoother

Just a few weeks ago I flew out of Miami down to Cancun. I was impressed by how quick TSA moved things along. Checking my bag with American Airlines and going through security only took 22 minutes total. So while my 3 hour advance of my flight was unnecessary, I like not having to be stressed ahead of my vacation. And having time for a breakfast from Cafe Versailles is always a good thing. But I think one of the reasons it moved a little faster than usual was because it was right after TSA announced that you can now leave your shoes on. It really seemed to make a difference, just less that people had to fumble. And now a big change is coming for families.

Last month, TSA announced a new “Families on the Fly” program. With this, there will be family-friendly security lanes where they can take their time without feeling rushed or that you're holding up other people in line. We all know that getting stuck behind a family of five, especially if there are little kids, can be frustrating, so I think this is a win-win for everyone involved. I, usually traveling solo, won't be behind them and they won't feel like they're inconveniencing me.

Not every airport has these new dedicated lanes, however there are some airports right here in Florida that do. You'll see them already in place at Orlando International Airport and soon to come at Tampa International Airport and Jackson International Airport.