Lee County Schools See 72% Drop in Teacher Openings as School Year Gets Off to Great Start

Teacher vacancies in Lee County schools have plunged from 235 to just 65 this year. This 72% drop outshines Florida’s overall 18% improvement in filling classroom positions. Most schools now run at…

School buses lined up ready to pick up kids
Teacher vacancies in Lee County schools have plunged from 235 to just 65 this year. This 72% drop outshines Florida's overall 18% improvement in filling classroom positions.

Most schools now run at full staff. Fifty-three buildings need no new teachers at all. Just 13 schools seek a single instructor. Staff members no longer split time covering extra classes.

"This is more than just a strong start — it's a sign of what's possible when we work together with a shared commitment to excellence," said school board member Debbie Jordan, according to the Cape Coral Breeze.

For the first time in recent memory, every bus seat had a driver by Aug. 4, 2025. The Safe Start Initiative, paired with updated schedules, has cut student wait times at stops to record lows.

New rules about phones in class aim to boost focus and cut disruptions. Staff believe fewer screens will spark more real talks between students and promote new friendships.

Football games will soon fill the stands with fans, bringing the whole school together to cheer on their teams.

