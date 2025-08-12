Halloween in Southwest Florida Gets Spooky with Scarecrows in the Park

You like Scarecrows? Well, it’s back-to-school season—and while most people focus on homework and new backpacks, I’ve got my sights locked on one thing: Halloween. Yep, spooky season is creeping up fast. Sure, it’s only August, but trust me, before you know it, ghosts, goblins, and candy-corn sugar rushes will take over. In fact, I’ve already spotted Halloween candy displays at the grocery store. And yes… I may or may not have grabbed a bag. Or two.

Now, one of my favorite parts of this time of year? Costumes. I’m one of those people who takes costume-making very seriously. My wife calls it “obsession,” but I call it “dedication.” After all, you can wear a costume to parties, haunted houses, and—if you’re like me—even trick-or-treating. (Yes, I’m a 40-something-year-old man. No, I’m not too old for candy. Age is just a number, folks.)

Sooky Scarecrows:

Here’s the real highlight of spooky season in Southwest Florida: Scarecrows in the Park at Lakes Park. This isn’t just another fall festival—it’s a full-blown celebration with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, inflatables, tasty food, and the Halloween Express train ride. Best of all, the main event is the scarecrow competition.

From October 10–31, the Children’s Garden will fill with the weirdest, funniest, and most creative scarecrows you’ve ever seen. This year’s theme is The Wild, Wacky, Weird World of Scarecrows in the Park. Imagine a “Crazy Crow,” “Mad Hatter,” “Scary Witch,” or “Strange Creeper.” You can go silly, spooky, or downright strange—the possibilities are endless.

Even better, local businesses, non-profits, families, and organizations can sponsor a scarecrow. Their name gets displayed proudly alongside their creation. Don’t have time to build one yourself? No problem—local youth groups can make one for you, and they’ll even get $50 for supplies. With VIP and People’s Choice awards up for grabs, it’s worth going all out.

The Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation and Lee County Parks & Recreation have kept this tradition alive for 15 years. Registration stays open until September 25, so if you have a wild scarecrow idea, now’s your chance.

So, while I do love pumpkin spice and scary movies, nothing says “fall” in Southwest Florida quite like Scarecrows in the Park. And you can bet I’ll be there—probably in costume.