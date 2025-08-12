Taylor Swift’s Next Album Coming, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift announced her next album, The Life of a Showgirl. The official news broke on Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast. This would mark her twelfth studio album, following The Tortured Poets Department from April 2024.

Hits Daily Double first sparked fan speculation on July 15 by reporting "seismic rumblings" of fresh music from the "Love Story" singer at Republic Records. The site later cut back its coverage to a brief note, stating, "And there's always Taylor," as reported by Netflix Junkie.

The end of 2025 looks packed with big releases. The Hits Daily Double report shone the spotlight on acts currently leading the charts, including Morgan Wallen, Demon Hunters, Chappell Roan, and Justin Bieber. They also hinted at Drake, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift joining the race, with new projects in the works.

According to the buzz on the X platform, sources point to September for the TS12 album. Some mentioned the artist doing prep work for promotional shots. Another tip-off is the announcement timing in the comments. While Swift keeps her cards close, whispers grow louder each week.

On Monday, August 11, Swifties finally got an update from the pop star herself when she updated her official website with a clock counting down to 12:12 am EST on August 12. Her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, will mark her third release in under two years, including 1989 (Taylor's Version), released in October 2023.

Swift's current hits mix stories with literary touches. Fans and music writers alike have always praised her take on various genres throughout her music career. Now, devoted listeners guess at the sound for the next project. Some think she'll mix country twang with rock punch. Others bet on a blend like her 2012 hit "Red" — a mix that jumped between styles and moods with wild success.

In a clip posted on her Instagram, Swift revealed a briefcase with the words "TS" written boldly on it. "I want to show you something. This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl," she shared excitedly.