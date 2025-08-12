Texas Tony’s Cape Coral Spot Shuts Down as Phelan Family Brands Gets Ready for New Waterfront Eatery

The Cape Coral branch of Texas Tony's Rib & Brewhouse closed its doors after a four-year run. The shutdown comes as its parent company shifts focus to a fresh waterfront project.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the decision to close," said Grant Phelan, an owner of Phelan Family Brands, per News-Press. "It was a good location for many years."

The original Texas Tony's in Naples will stay open at 4519 Tamiami Trail E. Guests can still find their dishes at North Collier Regional Park's food stands.

Staff from the closed location won't lose their jobs — they'll be reassigned to other locations within the company. If you have a gift card, it's still good at any other location the company owns.

Phelan Family Brands will focus on Bimini Basin Seafood & Cocktails next. This new restaurant will fill 9,000 square feet of prime water views in South Cape's Bimini Square, with plans to start serving by year's end.