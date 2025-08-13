Blackpink’s Lisa Set to Release ‘Dream’ Short Film with Kentaro Sakaguchi Before Wembley Shows

Lisa from Blackpink will unveil a short film titled Dream on August 13 at 11 PM EST. The project pairs her with Japanese actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi, right as the K-pop group prepares for their Wembley performances.

"An emotional, beautiful story that will soon be yours. Dream Short Film // premiering 2025.08.13 11 pm EST," Lisa wrote in her caption, as she announced the drop on Instagram.

The film brings the thirteenth song from her first solo album, ALTER EGO, to screen. Released February 28, the album shot straight to the top of the Billboard Top Album Sales list.

This project marks her second screen venture since playing the character Mook in The White Lotus Season 3. Her performance in the series could earn her an Emmy win if the cast wins the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Rumors about the film first started when fans spotted Sakaguchi at a Korean concert. Social media lit up when both stars posted clips with "Dream" music playing.

This announcement comes just before Blackpink takes over Wembley Stadium in London on August 15 and 16. These dates belong to their sprawling DEADLINE World Tour — a 31-show run across 16 cities.

Starting at South Korea's Goyang Sports Complex in July, the tour stretches to January 2026. After the London dates, they'll take an eight-week break before hitting Asian venues starting October 18.

The group will storm through major Asian cities. Blackpink fans, also called "Blinks" in Taiwan, Bangkok, Jakarta, the Philippines, and Singapore, can see all the members perform in these countries with twin performances set for each stop. They'll close out the shows in January 2026 with the final sets in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Lisa's acting skills in The White Lotus caught critics' eyes. Talk of Emmy recognition swirls, particularly if the show lands in any of the award categories.

When asked about a possible BLACKPINK EP this November, YG Entertainment stayed tight-lipped. "We will announce it later through official promotions," the company said in a statement, as reported by the Tribune.