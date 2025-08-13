Collier County Opens First Autism Charter School, Adds Two Elementary Schools

As student numbers surge by 100,000 over the next five years, Collier County School District launched its first autism-focused charter school while building two new schools. The changes mark a big shift in local education.

Set inside BridgePrep Academy's walls, the new Autism Collier Charter School serves 90 kids. "This is an entire school where everyone will get together and the school play will be with the students and it's all about them. It's a great place for parents to connect, for students to connect," said Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, Collier County Superintendent, according to Fox 4 News.

Bear Creek Elementary started classes this year. Its halls can hold 1,000 students. Soon after, Ava Maria Elementary will start teaching 900 kids when it opens in September 2026.

New school lines had to be drawn. "We did have to offload a lot of Laurel Elementary and Corkscrew Elementary, but we told parents if you want to keep your children in the school in which they were, Laurel Oak or Corkscrew, they can stay. They just had to request school choice — and they have to provide their own transportation," Ricciardelli said.

In class, screens will soon take a back seat. Phone rules now exist, and computer limits are next. Ricciardelli stressed that direct teaching works better than screen-based learning.