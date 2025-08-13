As we know, the price of just about everything has gone up over the years and Florida drivers are paying more for their cars than almost anyone else.

I've gotten really lucky with my last few cars, being able to hold onto them for a long time. I've always been the girl that drives them until they won't drive anymore. But almost 2 years ago, it was time. I headed to a dealership in Fort Myers with an idea in my head of what I wanted to pay. When I told them I was paying $200 a month and was hoping for the same and they started laughing. I forgot that it had been about 7 years since the last time I needed a car. And I found out quickly that times have changed. While I did walk out with a car I love, and still love today, my payment doubled.

But in talking to a lot of people that also live here in Florida, it sounds like what I pay isn't so bad. In fact, Florida drivers are paying more for their cars than almost anyone else in the country.

Florida Drivers Are Paying More For Their Cars Than Almost Anyone Else