Florida Drivers Are Paying More For Their Cars Than Almost Anyone Else
As we know, the price of just about everything has gone up over the years and Florida drivers are paying more for their cars than almost anyone else. I’ve gotten…
As we know, the price of just about everything has gone up over the years and Florida drivers are paying more for their cars than almost anyone else.
I've gotten really lucky with my last few cars, being able to hold onto them for a long time. I've always been the girl that drives them until they won't drive anymore. But almost 2 years ago, it was time. I headed to a dealership in Fort Myers with an idea in my head of what I wanted to pay. When I told them I was paying $200 a month and was hoping for the same and they started laughing. I forgot that it had been about 7 years since the last time I needed a car. And I found out quickly that times have changed. While I did walk out with a car I love, and still love today, my payment doubled.
But in talking to a lot of people that also live here in Florida, it sounds like what I pay isn't so bad. In fact, Florida drivers are paying more for their cars than almost anyone else in the country.
Florida Drivers Are Paying More For Their Cars Than Almost Anyone Else
I've seen videos on TikTok at car dealerships with employees asking what others pay per month for their car payment. I'm always shocked when people are paying $800-$1000 a month, or more! But after reading a new study from Lending Tree, 11% of drivers here in Florida have at least one car payment of $1000 a month or more. In fact, the study reveals that Florida ranks 5th in the country for pricy auto loans. In fact 11% of residents are making that payment. Texas is ranked #1 with 13% of drivers paying that each month. The average cost of a vehicle in 2025 is $50,000, so that combined with higher interest rates it makes sense. But it's still a good chunk of change each month.